Arizona, prisoners reach deal to settle death penalty suit
Lawyers for a group of condemned prisoners who sued over how Arizona conducts executions have told a federal judge that they've reached a settlement with the state. Lawyers for a group of condemned prisoners who sued over how Arizona conducts executions have told a federal judge that they've reached a settlement with the state.
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|10 min
|Red Crosse
|73
|NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump...
|3 hr
|Red Crosse
|18
|Rep. Duncan Hunter: Reporter shouldn't have bee...
|7 hr
|commenters
|1
|Republican wins Montana election despite assaul...
|7 hr
|BB Board
|37
|The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit...
|7 hr
|BB Board
|7
|In Montana, an Election Law Chills Free Speech ...
|Jun 7
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Donald Trump Is A Big Reason Why The GOP Kept T...
|Jun 2
|No doubt
|1
