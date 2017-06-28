Agencies Underscore Fire Safety for Holiday
With Northeast Montana experiencing its worst drought on record for June, the need to be extremely cautious with fire, fireworks and other fire hazards has grown substantially this summer. According to Crystal Beckman of the Montana Department of Natural Resource Conservation, the need to be cautious with fire safety cannot be stressed enough, "even the smallest spark has the potential to cause significant damage."
