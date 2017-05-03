Zinke in the Hot Seat Over Trump's Mo...

Zinke in the Hot Seat Over Trump's Move to Rescind National Monuments

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Counterpunch

President Trump has been burning up the ink issuing executive orders since he can't seem to get anything through Congress. In one of his latest, he has directed the Department of Interior to review all national monument designations made since 1996 to determine if they should be "rescinded, modified or resized."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11) Apr 30 USAJAXXXX 15
News Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu... Mar '17 South Knox Hombre 1
News Budget cuts hurt Montana families Mar '17 USA 2
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Mar '17 porkmorehicks 157
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 66
wanted meth (Jul '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 120
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan '17 ANTIFA 2
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 280,780,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC