Who is Greg Gianforte? A look at Mont...

Who is Greg Gianforte? A look at Montana candidate accused of assault

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Greg Gianforte, a wealthy former software executive who is running for Congress in Montana, was charged with misdemeanor assault and accused of attacking a news reporter on the eve of the election. Gianforte, a Republican, has been seen as the favorite to fill the vacant House seat, though his Democratic opponent, Rob Quist, has been an unexpectedly tenacious challenger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes... 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 9
News Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea... 5 hr Frogface Kate 88
Greg Gianforte EXPOSED 7 hr ardith 5
News The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit... 10 hr okimar 3
News NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump... 13 hr Fit2Serve 9
Trump's horrible horrible budget proposal Wed Guy from Latonia 2
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) May 5 USA 67
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC