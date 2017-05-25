Who is Greg Gianforte? A look at Montana candidate accused of assault
Greg Gianforte, a wealthy former software executive who is running for Congress in Montana, was charged with misdemeanor assault and accused of attacking a news reporter on the eve of the election. Gianforte, a Republican, has been seen as the favorite to fill the vacant House seat, though his Democratic opponent, Rob Quist, has been an unexpectedly tenacious challenger.
