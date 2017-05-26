Utility CEOs are abandoning coal, so why do some politicians cling to it?
President Donald Trump, accompanied by coal miners and various administration officials, holds up an executive order on March 28 rolling back various Obama-era climate protections. If you want to understand the demise of coal despite what some politicians insist, consider this quote from CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn, whose utility is invested in New Mexico's Four Corners Power Plant: "The current data clearly supports the replacement of the coal with an energy mix that includes more renewables and natural gas as the best, most economical path."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|2 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|69
|Donald Trump Is A Big Reason Why The GOP Kept T...
|10 hr
|No doubt
|1
|Republican wins Montana election despite assaul...
|May 29
|Barack Goldwater
|36
|The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit...
|May 29
|Joe Bob Yahoo
|6
|GOP rep: Alleged Montana assault 'unacceptable,...
|May 28
|Earl
|6
|Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea...
|May 27
|UMORONRACEUMAKEWO...
|90
|NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump...
|May 27
|BB Board
|16
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC