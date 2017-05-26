Utility CEOs are abandoning coal, so why do some politicians cling to it?

President Donald Trump, accompanied by coal miners and various administration officials, holds up an executive order on March 28 rolling back various Obama-era climate protections. If you want to understand the demise of coal despite what some politicians insist, consider this quote from CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn, whose utility is invested in New Mexico's Four Corners Power Plant: "The current data clearly supports the replacement of the coal with an energy mix that includes more renewables and natural gas as the best, most economical path."

