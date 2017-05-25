US Census estimates show Bozeman population growth
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Thursday that officials estimate Bozeman added about 1,850 residents between 2015 and 2016, bringing the city to 45,250 people. Bozeman is the fastest growing municipality in Montana by a substantial margin, but is still the fourth largest city in the state; after Billings, Missoula and Great Falls.
