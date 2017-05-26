Unity Tour: DNC Gets Blamed for Montana Loss
The Democratic Party squandered a winnable election in Montana, progressives are screaming Friday after their guy Rob Quist lost to Republican Greg Gianforte. Gianforte's last-minute scandal, when he reportedly body slammed an eager Guardian reporter Wednesday, gave Democrats a prime opportunity to take the House seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican wins Montana election despite assaul...
|25 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|20
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|3 hr
|okimar
|12
|NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump...
|4 hr
|Retribution
|12
|The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit...
|5 hr
|Retribution
|5
|Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea...
|19 hr
|Frogface Kate
|88
|Greg Gianforte EXPOSED
|21 hr
|ardith
|5
|Trump's horrible horrible budget proposal
|Wed
|Guy from Latonia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC