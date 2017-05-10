The Latest: Zinke urges fellow Montan...

The Latest: Zinke urges fellow Montanans to pick Gianforte

Vice President Mike Pence tours Westmoreland Coal Company's Absaloka Mine on the Crow Indian Reservation in Montana with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, left, and Crow Vice Chairman Carlson "Duke" Goes Ahead, right, Friday, May 12, 2017. Pence will headline an evening rally in support of Republican Greg Gianforte, who is seeking the state's only congressional seat.

