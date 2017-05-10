The Latest: Zinke urges fellow Montanans to pick Gianforte

Vice President Mike Pence tours the Westmoreland Coal Company's Absaloka Mine with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, right, and Senator Steve Daines, second right, on the Crow Indian Reservation near Hardin, Mont., Friday, May 12, 2017. Pence will headline an evening rally in support of Republican Greg Gianforte, who is seeking the state's only congressional seat.

