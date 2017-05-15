The Democrats' Battle for Montana

Rob Quist is trying to fire up the party faithful in his race against Republican Greg Gianforte leading up to a May 25th special election to fill Montana's sole congressional seat. Campaigning in a white cowboy hat and working 15-hour days, Rob Quist, a folk-singer-turned-populist House candidate, has caught fire with the grassroots of the Democratic Party, whose donations are transforming a shoestring campaign into a small-dollar juggernaut.

