The Democrats' Battle for Montana
Rob Quist is trying to fire up the party faithful in his race against Republican Greg Gianforte leading up to a May 25th special election to fill Montana's sole congressional seat. Campaigning in a white cowboy hat and working 15-hour days, Rob Quist, a folk-singer-turned-populist House candidate, has caught fire with the grassroots of the Democratic Party, whose donations are transforming a shoestring campaign into a small-dollar juggernaut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea...
|7 hr
|huntcoyotes
|86
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|May 5
|USA
|67
|mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11)
|May 5
|USA
|16
|Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu...
|Mar '17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar '17
|USA
|2
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar '17
|porkmorehicks
|157
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
