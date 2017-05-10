Study: Not all Montanans aware of invasive mussels
A new report suggests state agencies should take advantage of social media to inform younger residents of the threat that invasive aquatic species pose to Montana waterways. A University of Montana study found that while nearly three-fourths of state residents participate in outdoor water recreation activities, just 21 percent knew about water closures last fall due to aquatic mussels or parasites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|May 5
|USA
|67
|mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11)
|May 5
|USA
|16
|Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu...
|Mar '17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar '17
|USA
|2
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar '17
|porkmorehicks
|157
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC