Study: Not all Montanans aware of invasive mussels

A new report suggests state agencies should take advantage of social media to inform younger residents of the threat that invasive aquatic species pose to Montana waterways. A University of Montana study found that while nearly three-fourths of state residents participate in outdoor water recreation activities, just 21 percent knew about water closures last fall due to aquatic mussels or parasites.

