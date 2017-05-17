Storage company CEO files to run against Tester in 2018
The head of a California-based self-storage company has filed to run against U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana in 2018. Troy Downing filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on May 8, but said Wednesday that he hadn't planned a public announcement until later this month.
