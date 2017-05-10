SpectrUM committee garners Montana Indian Education Association Award
The Montana Indian Education Association has bestowed its 2017 Special Recognition Award on SciNation, the University of Montana spectrUM Discovery Area's advisory committee on the Flathead Indian Reservation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Char-Koosta News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|May 5
|USA
|67
|mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11)
|May 5
|USA
|16
|Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu...
|Mar '17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar '17
|USA
|2
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar '17
|porkmorehicks
|157
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC