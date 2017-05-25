Ryan, Pelosi condemn violence by Montana GOP House candidate Greg Gianforte
Speaker Paul Ryan and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi condemned the alleged assault of a reporter by Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte in the hotly contested special election to fill a vacant House seat in Montana. Ryan, Pelosi condemn violence by Montana GOP House candidate Greg Gianforte Speaker Paul Ryan and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi condemned the alleged assault of a reporter by Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte in the hotly contested special election to fill a vacant House seat in Montana.
