Rural Montana deserves a Montana voic...

Rural Montana deserves a Montana voice in Congress

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Char-Koosta News

Growing up on a ranch and wheat farm with five brothers and sisters, I can't imagine a better place to spend my childhood than in the North Country of Glacier County among salt of the earth people, learning the Montana values that we all hold dear: community, responsibility, hard work and family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Char-Koosta News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) May 5 USA 67
mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11) May 5 USA 16
News Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu... Mar '17 South Knox Hombre 1
News Budget cuts hurt Montana families Mar '17 USA 2
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Mar '17 porkmorehicks 157
wanted meth (Jul '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 120
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan '17 ANTIFA 2
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,968,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC