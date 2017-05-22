Rob Quist's Weekend with BernieGideon Resnick

Rob Quist's Weekend with BernieGideon...

Rob Quist's Weekend with Bernie

16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

The folk-singing Democrat went on a whirlwind tour of Montana less than a week before the special congressional election, drawing big crowds with Senator Sanders at his side. Senator Bernie Sanders criss-crossed Montana for a rapid-fire series of events over the weekend to boost Rob Quist, the folk-singing Democrat on the ticket for Thursday's special election to replace now- Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, for the state's seat in the House of Representatives .

Chicago, IL

