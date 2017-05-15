Rob Quist whoops GOP opponent in fund...

Rob Quist whoops GOP opponent in fundraising, hits him for being 'thankful' for health care repeal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Swing State Project

Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Democrat Rob Quist is definitely kicking Republican Greg Gianforte's butt when it comes to fundraising. New reports were due at the FEC over the weekend detailing both candidates' fundraising between April 1 and May 5, during which time Quist raised $2.3 million , spent $2.4 million, and had $669,000 left ahead of the May 25 special election for Montana's lone congressional seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swing State Project.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea... 20 min huntcoyotes 86
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) May 5 USA 67
mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11) May 5 USA 16
News Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu... Mar '17 South Knox Hombre 1
News Budget cuts hurt Montana families Mar '17 USA 2
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Mar '17 porkmorehicks 157
wanted meth (Jul '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 120
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,141 • Total comments across all topics: 281,059,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC