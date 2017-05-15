Rob Quist whoops GOP opponent in fundraising, hits him for being 'thankful' for health care repeal
Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Democrat Rob Quist is definitely kicking Republican Greg Gianforte's butt when it comes to fundraising. New reports were due at the FEC over the weekend detailing both candidates' fundraising between April 1 and May 5, during which time Quist raised $2.3 million , spent $2.4 million, and had $669,000 left ahead of the May 25 special election for Montana's lone congressional seat.
