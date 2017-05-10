REVEALED: Montana Republican cheers Trumpcare vote in private after...

REVEALED: Montana Republican cheers T...

Tuesday May 9

Secretly recorded audio of Republican congressional nominee Greg Gianforte speaking to Washington, D.C., lobbyists revealed a far different message on repeal of the Affordable Care Act than what the candidate had been saying to Montana voters. The New York Times received leaked audio recording of a conference call where Gianforte spoke about health care repeal while asking lobbyists to rush his campaign $5,000 contributions.

