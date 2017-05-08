Populists clash in Montana race
The special election for Montana's sole House seat is becoming a test between two rival brands of populism: President Trump's and the progressive version embodied by Sen. Bernie Sanders Populists clash in Montana race Sanders: Trump fired Comey to 'kill inquiries' into Trump, Russia ties Jimmy Carter on Sanders: 'Can y'all see why I voted for him?' MORE Vice President Pence will bring the Trump brand to Big Sky Country this week to fight for Republican Greg Gianforte, appearing after repeated visits from Donald Trump Populists clash in Montana race Franken rips Sessions for encouraging Comey firing Grand jury subpoenas issued in FBI Russia probe: report MORE The House campaign pits each party's ascendant populist strain against the other's.
