Paramount Network Orders First Scripted Drama Series: Family Saga...

Paramount Network has greenlighted its first scripted series. Viacom's new general entertainment network and leading scripted brand, which will replace Spike in early 2018, has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to Yellowstone , a sweeping, cinematic family drama written and directed by Oscar-nominated Hell or High Water and Sicario screenwriter Taylor Sheridan and executive produced by The Weinstein Company and John and Art Linson, former executive producers of FX's Sons Of Anarchy , in which Sheridan co-starred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.