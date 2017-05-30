Our odd view of politics - help wanted; no experience preferred
The New York Times, in a report last week on the then-concluding race for Montana's lone congressional seat, noted how the Republican candidate and eventual winner, Greg Gianforte, aligned himself with our president. "While candidates in recent special elections in Kansas and Georgia have played down connections to Mr. Trump," Julie Terkewitz wrote, "Mr. Gianforte has hewed particularly close to the president's narrative: He promotes his outsider status and his business acumen ... "The similarities have struck a chord with Montanans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|2 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|69
|Donald Trump Is A Big Reason Why The GOP Kept T...
|10 hr
|No doubt
|1
|Republican wins Montana election despite assaul...
|May 29
|Barack Goldwater
|36
|The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit...
|May 29
|Joe Bob Yahoo
|6
|GOP rep: Alleged Montana assault 'unacceptable,...
|May 28
|Earl
|6
|Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea...
|May 27
|UMORONRACEUMAKEWO...
|90
|NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump...
|May 27
|BB Board
|16
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC