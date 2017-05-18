Obamacare Repeal Law Would Give Monta...

Obamacare Repeal Law Would Give Montana Republican $800,000 Tax Cut

Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate for Montana's open House seat, stands to get tax cuts worth nearly $800,000 a year if the House health care bill becomes law, according to a new analysis . The American Health Care Act , as the Republican bill that passed the House of Representatives is known, repeals the two tax hikes on higher earners that the Affordable Care Act used to fund expansion of insurance coverage: a 3.8 percent tax on net investment income and a 0.9 percent increase in the Medicare Hospital Insurance tax.

