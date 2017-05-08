Native American advocates size up Trump administration
With President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office in the rearview mirror, lawmakers and advocates are uncertain but hopeful about the impact the new administration will have on the Native American community. Trump's choice of Ryan Zinke to be secretary of the interior quelled the concerns of some; as a former congressman from Montana, Zinke has experience representing Native Americans in Washington, which is seen as a promising sign by many of the community's top advocates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|May 5
|USA
|67
|mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11)
|May 5
|USA
|16
|Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu...
|Mar '17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar '17
|USA
|2
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar '17
|porkmorehicks
|157
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC