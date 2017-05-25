Montana's biggest newspapers rescind endorsement of GOP candidate who violently assaulted a reporter
MSNBC executives plan to cancel Lawrence O'Donnell highly-rated prime time television show "The Last Word" after his contract... Overnight, Montana's three largest newspapers rescinded their endorsements of Gianforte, all offering hard-hitting op-eds. From The Missoulian : The Republican candidate for Congress not only lost the endorsement of this newspaper Wednesday night when, according to witnesses, he put his hands around the throat of a reporter asking him about his health care stance, threw him to the ground and punched him - he should lose the confidence of all Montanans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|9
|Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea...
|5 hr
|Frogface Kate
|88
|Greg Gianforte EXPOSED
|7 hr
|ardith
|5
|The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit...
|10 hr
|okimar
|3
|NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump...
|13 hr
|Fit2Serve
|9
|Trump's horrible horrible budget proposal
|Wed
|Guy from Latonia
|2
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|May 5
|USA
|67
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC