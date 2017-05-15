Montana sheriff's deputy killed, suspects caught after chase
This undated photo provided by the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office shows Deputy Mason Moore, 38. Moore was killed early Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in a shootout that prompted a middle-of-the-night pursuit that spanned more than 100 miles across southwestern Montana, involving several law enforcement agencies. Before sunrise, the chase had ended with the vehicle driving on its rims, a suspect shot and hospitalized and his father under arrest, officials said.
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea...
|2 hr
|Aquarius-WY
|85
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|May 5
|USA
|67
|mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11)
|May 5
|USA
|16
|Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu...
|Mar '17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar '17
|USA
|2
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar '17
|porkmorehicks
|157
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
