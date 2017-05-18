Montana sheriff's deputy killed, suspects caught after chase
This undated booking photo provided by the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office shows Marshall Barrus, 38. Marshall Barrus was identified by authorities as the passenger in a vehicle driven by his father who, after a pursuit following a traffic stop that resulted in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, got out and shot at officers who returned fire. Marshall Barrus was shot in the head and taken to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea...
|Wed
|CodeTalker
|86
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|May 5
|USA
|67
|mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11)
|May 5
|USA
|16
|Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu...
|Mar '17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar '17
|USA
|2
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar '17
|porkmorehicks
|157
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC