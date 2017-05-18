Montana Republican goes from wary Trump backer to all-in
When Donald Trump visited to Montana last year ahead of the state's Republican presidential primary, technology entrepreneur Greg Gianforte was running on the GOP ticket for governor and made it a point to avoid his party's likely presidential nominee. Gianforte later reluctantly pledged support for Trump, but tried to distance himself from him during an unsuccessful campaign to unseat the state's Democratic governor.
