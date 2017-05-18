Montana prison visitation cancelled due to influenza
Visitation at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge has been cancelled until further notice to avoid spreading influenza from inmates to visitors. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Adrianne Cotton said Thursday that nine inmates have confirmed cases of the flu.
