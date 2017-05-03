Montana man gets 40-year sentence in ...

Montana man gets 40-year sentence in $2M house flip scheme

A Montana man convicted of embezzling $1.9 million from 18 people he convinced to invest in his "house flipping" business has been sentenced to 40 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution. U.S. District Judge Michael Hayworth sentenced Richard Brandt on Monday to 60 years in prison with 20 years suspended on six felony counts including theft by embezzlement, fraudulent practices, scheming to exploit elderly people and running a pyramid scheme.

