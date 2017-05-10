Montana highways department adding ce...

Montana highways department adding centerline rumble strips

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KFBB

The state Transportation Department is in the middle of a five-year project to install center line rumble strips on two-lane highways in an effort to decrease the number of head-on crashes caused by distracted driving. This year's work is adding rumble strips to 820 miles of roads in the department's Great Falls district, including highways between Havre and Browning, between Great Falls and Havre and Montana Highway 200 from Sun River to the junction with Montana Highway 83. Other work is being done in the Fairfield, Belt and Neihart areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) May 5 USA 67
mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11) May 5 USA 16
News Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu... Mar '17 South Knox Hombre 1
News Budget cuts hurt Montana families Mar '17 USA 2
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Mar '17 porkmorehicks 157
wanted meth (Jul '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 120
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan '17 ANTIFA 2
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,427 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC