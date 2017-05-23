Montana GOP Congressional Candidate Body Slams Guardian Reporter
Tomorrow is the Montana special election to fill the seat in the House of Representatives left vacant by Ryan Zinke, who is now Secretary of the Interior. Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian , was covering an event for Republican candidate Greg Gianforte when he asked a question about the CBO score for the AHCA.
