Montana GOP Congressional Candidate B...

Montana GOP Congressional Candidate Body Slams Guardian Reporter

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Crooks and Liars

Tomorrow is the Montana special election to fill the seat in the House of Representatives left vacant by Ryan Zinke, who is now Secretary of the Interior. Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian , was covering an event for Republican candidate Greg Gianforte when he asked a question about the CBO score for the AHCA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit... 2 min Advents 1
News NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump... 30 min BB Board 2
Greg Gianforte EXPOSED 13 hr ardith 3
Trump's horrible horrible budget proposal 22 hr Guy from Latonia 2
News Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea... May 17 CodeTalker 86
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) May 5 USA 67
mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11) May 5 USA 16
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,886 • Total comments across all topics: 281,267,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC