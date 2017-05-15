Montana Democrat Hits Opponent For Health Care Flip-Flop In New Ad

In a new ad released Monday, Montana Democrats attacked Republican House candidate Greg Gianforte for trying to hide his support for the deeply unpopular health care bill passed this month by the U.S. House of Representatives. The multimillionaire Republican backed the proposed American Health Care Act - which could imperil health insurance for more than 70,000 Montanans - in a call with wealthy donors this month.

