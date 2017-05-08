Montana Democrat Attacks Opponent Over Disability Discrimination Lawsuit
The campaign of Rob Quist, the folk music star and Democrat running for Montana's open House seat, slammed Quist's opponent, Republican Greg Gianforte, for allegedly discriminating against a disabled employee, opening up a new line of attack in an increasingly competitive special election. Late last month, Raw Story reported that Gianforte, a tech millionaire originally from New Jersey, settled a 1991 lawsuit with a former employee who accused Gianforte of firing him for having multiple sclerosis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|May 5
|USA
|67
|mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11)
|May 5
|USA
|16
|Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu...
|Mar '17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar '17
|USA
|2
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar '17
|porkmorehicks
|157
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC