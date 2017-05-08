Montana Democrat Attacks Opponent Ove...

Montana Democrat Attacks Opponent Over Disability Discrimination Lawsuit

The campaign of Rob Quist, the folk music star and Democrat running for Montana's open House seat, slammed Quist's opponent, Republican Greg Gianforte, for allegedly discriminating against a disabled employee, opening up a new line of attack in an increasingly competitive special election. Late last month, Raw Story reported that Gianforte, a tech millionaire originally from New Jersey, settled a 1991 lawsuit with a former employee who accused Gianforte of firing him for having multiple sclerosis.

