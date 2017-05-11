Montana criminal libel investigation for accusing a judge of misbehavior
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events This case arises from the 2016 campaign for Ravalli County District Judge between Plaintiff Robert Myers and Judge Jeffrey Langton. Myers asserted during the campaign that Judge Langton was unfit for office.
