Missoula man sentenced for sex trafficking minor
Roam Savage Chandler, 22, of Missoula, was sentenced to 120 months in prison, 10 years supervised release, and a $200 special assessment for sex trafficking of a minor and using an interstate facility to promote prostitution. In April and May 2017, Chandler sex trafficked a 17-year old girl and promoted the prostitution of a 22-year old woman in Missoula.
