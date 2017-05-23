House Elections to Test Whether Trump Is Hurting Republicans
Elections over the next month in three Republican-held congressional districts will test voters' frustration with GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare and whether Democrats can capitalize on President Donald Trump's sagging approval ratings. Democrats are focusing on pocketbook issues in special election campaigns in South Carolina, Georgia and Montana -- races that will preview the party's effort to wrest control of the House from Republicans in 2018.
Montana Discussions
Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
Greg Gianforte EXPOSED
May 21
|Guy From Latonia
|2
Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea...
May 17
|CodeTalker
|86
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
May 5
|USA
|67
mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11)
May 5
|USA
|16
Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu...
Mar '17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
Budget cuts hurt Montana families
Mar '17
|USA
|2
Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
Mar '17
|porkmorehicks
|157
