House Elections to Test Whether Trump Is Hurting Republicans

Elections over the next month in three Republican-held congressional districts will test voters' frustration with GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare and whether Democrats can capitalize on President Donald Trump's sagging approval ratings. Democrats are focusing on pocketbook issues in special election campaigns in South Carolina, Georgia and Montana -- races that will preview the party's effort to wrest control of the House from Republicans in 2018.

Chicago, IL

