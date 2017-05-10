First grocery store in 20 years opens soon in rural Montana
Can you imagine having to make a 200 mile round trip, just to get groceries? Well that's exactly the trip most people from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation have to make. But come July, that's all about to change.
