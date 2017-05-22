Everything you need to know about Montana's special election

After the GOP survived a closer-than-expected battle in Kansas's 4th district and kept Democrat Jon Ossoff below the 50 percent threshold in Georgia's 6th district to force a runoff, Republicans are hoping to hold on to this seat for Montana's at-large U.S. House district. The seat was vacated after President Trump tapped Rep. Ryan Zinke to be secretary of the interior.

