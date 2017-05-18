Democrats hope college voters sway congressional election
In the weeks leading up to Montana's special congressional election, Democrat Rob Quist and his surrogates fanned out across college campuses throughout the state, hoping to tap into a trove of progressive votes in a place where conservative values are as sturdy as the nearby Rocky Mountains. With just a week left to campaign before the May 25 election, Quist is counting on college-age voters to provide the sliver of ballots he needs to prevail in a nationally watched election for Montana's open congressional seat, vacant since Ryan Zinke resigned to become U.S. interior secretary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea...
|Wed
|CodeTalker
|86
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|May 5
|USA
|67
|mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11)
|May 5
|USA
|16
|Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu...
|Mar '17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar '17
|USA
|2
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar '17
|porkmorehicks
|157
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC