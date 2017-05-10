City of Helena Montana v. Anthony Harold Grove
COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Greg Beebe, Beebe Law Firm, Helena, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Katie F. Schulz, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana Thomas Jodoin, Helena City Attorney, Todd Baker, Deputy City Attorney, Helena, Montana A 1 Following a traffic stop, a City of Helena police officer arrested Anthony Harold Grove and cited him for misdemeanor driving under the influence, third offense, and a related traffic offense. Grove pled not guilty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|May 5
|USA
|67
|mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11)
|May 5
|USA
|16
|Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu...
|Mar '17
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar '17
|USA
|2
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar '17
|porkmorehicks
|157
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC