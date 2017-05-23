Can Quist Chart Path for Other Democrats to Follow?
Democratic U.S. House candidate Rob Quist talks with supporters during a Get Out The Vote Canvass Launch event in Great Falls, Mont., on Monday. While national Democrats compile lists of President Donald Trump's controversial statements, firings, and ties to Russia as ammunition for upcoming campaigns, Democrat Rob Quist is taking a different approach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg Gianforte EXPOSED
|48 min
|Guy from Latonia
|4
|The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit...
|1 hr
|okimar
|3
|NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump...
|4 hr
|Fit2Serve
|9
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|5 hr
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump's horrible horrible budget proposal
|Wed
|Guy from Latonia
|2
|Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea...
|May 17
|CodeTalker
|86
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|May 5
|USA
|67
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC