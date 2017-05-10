Bernie Sanders to campaign in Montana for Quist May 20-21

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to visit Montana next weekend to campaign for Democrat Rob Quist as he seeks a seat in the U.S. House. Quist's campaign announced Friday that Sanders would appear at rallies in Missoula, Butte and Billings on Saturday, May 20 and in Bozeman on May 21. The one-hour events are set for 11 a.m. at The Wilma in Missoula, 3 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center and 8:30 p.m. at The Billings Depot.

