Bankruptcy judge recuses self in diocese bankruptcy
Montana's federal bankruptcy judge has recused himself from overseeing the bankruptcy filing of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Great Falls-Billings because his former law firm provided assistance in the case. The Billings Gazette reports U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Hursh disqualified himself from hearing the case on April 24. The case has been assigned to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jim Pappas of Idaho.
