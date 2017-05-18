AERO to Hold Sustainable Farming Tour in Montana's Golden Triangle: June 29-30
June 29th and 30th, AERO will offer a two day tour of sustainable farms featuring the folks Liz Carlisle introduced you to in Lentil Underground! This tour is for readers, eaters, & anyone interested in learning more about where their food comes from, how to support the local food movement in Montana, and meeting the faces behind the farms."
