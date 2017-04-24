Will political stars change the Montana congressional race?
The quickly-approaching special election puts Montana in the national political spotlight, as Democrats and Republicans up their games with star-studded endorsements. But will visits from top party members change *who* turns out to the polls? It's a question ABC FOX Montana asks, after first son Donald Trump Junior stumped for Republican Greg Gianforte in four Montana cities last weekend.
