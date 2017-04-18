Stevensville School District developing long range site plan
By Michael HowellThe Stevensville School District has initiated the process of developing a long range site plan and deferred maintenance program that could provide a roadmap for future repairs, replacements, and additions to the school campus to cope with aging infrastructure and future growth for decades to come.
