State high court justices ask their senators to preserve funding for the Legal Services Corp.
Justices of at least two state supreme courts have asked their states' senators to fight a proposal by President Donald Trump's administration to revoke all funding for the Legal Services Corp. Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor sent a letter in March to her state's two senators and congressional delegation opposing the proposal in the president's "skinny budget," the Associated Press reported Tuesday. O'Connor said LSC provided more than a fourth of the Ohio legal aid budget in 2015, and that one in five Ohioans qualifies for legal aid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mt dental crime attempts in failed GV employee ... (Dec '11)
|Apr 2
|Kevin Hutchinson
|5
|Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abu...
|Mar 31
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar 23
|USA
|3
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar '17
|porkmorehicks
|157
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|66
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC