State high court justices ask their senators to preserve funding for the Legal Services Corp.

Justices of at least two state supreme courts have asked their states' senators to fight a proposal by President Donald Trump's administration to revoke all funding for the Legal Services Corp. Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor sent a letter in March to her state's two senators and congressional delegation opposing the proposal in the president's "skinny budget," the Associated Press reported Tuesday. O'Connor said LSC provided more than a fourth of the Ohio legal aid budget in 2015, and that one in five Ohioans qualifies for legal aid.

