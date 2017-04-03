Start starts testing new tracking sys...

Start starts testing new tracking system for rape kits

The Montana Department of Justice is entering the state's backlog of rape kits into a new system that will track and monitor the status of the kits. The Independent Record reports several sexual assault kits from eastern Montanan arrived in Helena this week to be logged into the tracking system.

