Self-described 'mountain man' granted parole in 1984 killing

Thursday Apr 27

Self-described "mountain man" Don Nichols has been granted parole after serving nearly 32 years for kidnapping an Olympic athlete on a training run in July 1984 and killing her would-be rescuer. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole granted parole to the 86-year-old after a hearing Thursday at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge.

