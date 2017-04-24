Self-described 'mountain man' granted parole in 1984 killing

Self-described "mountain man" Don Nichols has been granted parole after serving nearly 32 years for kidnapping an Olympic athlete on a training run in July 1984 and killing her would-be rescuer. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole granted parole to the 86-year-old after a hearing Thursday at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.