Bernie Sanders Sanders endorses Montana Dem in special election The Hill's 12:30 Report Conway: Dem leaders need to denounce violence at protests MORE will endorse and campaign for Democratic nominee Rob Quist in Montana's special election next month, Quist's campaign confirmed. Quist, a popular local folk musician, will square off against Republican nominee Greg Gianforte, a millionaire who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2016.

